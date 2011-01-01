We aim to deliver subtle refinements to achieve exceptionally natural results. There is a personalized experience for every individual who walks through our doors. Experience a life-changing self-care journey with us at Aesthetique Co. London.
Welcome to Aesthetique Co. London
— A nurse-led clinic specialising in profile balancing, located in the heart of central London.
Aesthetique Co. London is headed by Nurse Practitioner, Shikaira. She began her career in non-surgical aesthetics, drawn to the industry by her own personal struggles with her skin. Exploring this branch of cosmetic medicine has not only helped her better understand her face and body beneath the layers of her skin, but also deepened her appreciation for the transformative impact this field can have on someone's self-confidence and well-being. This appreciation was the foundation upon which Aesthetique Co. was established.
Let our expert team help you perfectly define your unique features, soften the effects of ageing, and enhance your natural beauty. Confidence starts from within, but a subtle enhancement to your outer appearance can make a world of difference in helping you feel like the healthiest, most radiant version of yourself.
There is a personalised experience for every individual who walks through our doors. Experience a life-changing, self-care journey with us at Aesthetique Co. London.
Nurse Shikaira is a fully-insured NMC registered nurse since 2015.
She most recently held the role of Skin and Immunotherapy Clinical Nurse Specialist at a distinguished private hospital in London. Her previous areas of clinical practice include Haematology, Oncology, Surgery, and Stem Cell Transplantation.
She graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Far Eastern University in 2013, one of the leading private universities in Southeast Asia. She later pursued postgraduate courses at King’s College London, University of Birmingham, City University London, The Royal Marsden School, and Sheffield Hallam University.
In addition to her academic achievements, she has completed advanced medical aesthetic training with internationally recognised organisations including the British Aesthetic Academy, Harvard University Online, and the Allergan Medical Institute, both in the United Kingdom and the United States.
With over a decade of clinical experience, Nurse Shikaira combines her strong medical expertise with a patient-centred approach to achieve safe, ethical and natural-looking results.
We are located 8 minutes walk from Tottenham Court Road and Warren Street Station and 3 minutes walk from Goodge street.
85 Charlotte Street, London, W1T 4PS, United Kingdom
Email Address: info@aesthetiqueco.uk Instagram: @Aesthetique.LDN Phone number: +44 7469346309
Open today
10:00 – 18:00
We are open everyday except Thursdays and Fridays.
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