Welcome to Aesthetique Co. London

— A nurse-led clinic specialising in profile balancing, located in the heart of central London.





Aesthetique Co. London is headed by Nurse Practitioner, Shikaira. She began her career in non-surgical aesthetics, drawn to the industry by her own personal struggles with her skin. Exploring this branch of cosmetic medicine has not only helped her better understand her face and body beneath the layers of her skin, but also deepened her appreciation for the transformative impact this field can have on someone's self-confidence and well-being. This appreciation was the foundation upon which Aesthetique Co. was established.





Let our expert team help you perfectly define your unique features, soften the effects of ageing, and enhance your natural beauty. Confidence starts from within, but a subtle enhancement to your outer appearance can make a world of difference in helping you feel like the healthiest, most radiant version of yourself.





There is a personalised experience for every individual who walks through our doors. Experience a life-changing, self-care journey with us at Aesthetique Co. London.